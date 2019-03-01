Slipknot launch new website - tease Monday announcement

Slipknot have launched a new website which is teasing a couple of dates.

The site www.wearenotyourkind.com is a reference to the lyrics on their latest single All Out Life and when visiting on a desktop, a countdown to Monday is at the top of the page.

There’s also Slipknot's traditional barcode which references Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat, Slipknot’s rare 1996 debut release and the title of the 26-second intro to their self-titled debut album which contains the line, “The whole thing I think it’s sick.”

Visiting the site on a mobile device shows the date 8.9.19, which, if in the US, points to Friday, August 9.

Also, if visiting the site in North America and sharing your location details, the website gives coordinates suggesting a US/Canadian tour is imminent.

All will be revealed on Monday.

Speaking about the material on the follow-up to .5: The Gray Chapter, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently told the Des Moines Register: “It’s gonna be evil. It’s going to be ridiculous, let’s put it that way.”

He then added that All Out Life wasn't “nearly as dark and vicious as the rest of the stuff that we have that we’re working on.”

Slipknot will head out on a European tour this summer.