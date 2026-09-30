"What an unbelievable honour." Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi receives MBE at Windsor Castle, releases new single Stormwatcher

Tony Iommi collected his MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier today, September 30.

The award for the 78-year-old Black Sabbath guitarist was announced in the King's Birthday Honours back in June: Iommi has been honoured for services to music and to charity.

"What an unbelievable honour to receive an MBE," Iommi commented in June. "Music has been my life and I’ve been very lucky to share this journey with many amazing people and fans, and I’m very grateful for all the support along the way. It’s been a privilege doing something I love and then to see that music connect with so many over the years. And, to be able to help raise money for charities close to my heart has meant the world to me.”

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On a busy day for the legendary guitarist, Iommi has released the second single from his forthcoming solo album From The Dark, scheduled for release on October 23.



Vocalist Jørn Lande says that his maritime-themed lyrics for Stormwatcher tell a powerful story about struggles and sorrow as life voyages from birth to death, and beyond.

“We are the captain of our own vessel," he says, "a ship crashing through unknown and sometimes challenging waters, always navigating forward, steering steady through every storm, driven by dreams of new horizons and longing for something new."

Watch the video for Stormwatcher below. And pre-order From The Dark here.

Tony Iommi – Stormwatcher (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Tony Iommi is on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine. In an exclusive interview he talks about his new solo record, Black Sabbath's final show, the death of his dear friend Ozzy Osbourne and much more.



Buy it online here.