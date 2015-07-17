Slipknot finally name new men

Corey Taylor has finally referred to Slipknot’s latest members by their names.

Despite suggesting their identities might never be officially confirmed, the frontman has now spoken about bassist Alex ‘Vman’ Venturella and drummer Jay Weinberg.

Taylor tells Talk Is Jericho: “They’re having a really good time. Alex, our bass player, he’s so into it that he’s started to kind of come up the front – really started to own it. Jay’s just starting to take it up.”

He adds: “It’s been really, really good. It’s been cool to watch them come out of their shells.

“At first they weren’t sure how far to go – that’s the respect level. They’re so respectful that they don’t want to cross any boundaries.”

As evidence that the replacements for late bassist Paul Gray and fired drummer Joey Jordison are fitting in well, Taylor says: “Last night we hadn’t played in seven weeks. We went on stage and we could stop on a dime. It was incredible. And I’m talking about songs we hadn’t played live. We’d just rehearsed a couple of times. Dude, it was on!”

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Crown’ Crahan recently said the band’s next album could be a concept work in the spirit of Pink Floyd or The Beatles. But the band are expected to take a long break when they complete touring in support of last year’s album .5: The Gray Chapter.

