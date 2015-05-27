Slipknot confirm 2015 Knotfest

Slipknot have confirmed their curated Knotfest event will take place in the US in October.

It’s the fourth edition overall and the third to take place in the States. This year’s festival will be held on October 23-25 at at San Manuel Amphitheater, Devore, California, with the full lineup to be announced on June 29.

More than 20,000 people attended last year’s US event, with Slipknot headlining both nights, playing different sets. Other acts involved in 2014 included Five Finger Death Punch, Volbeat, Anthrax, Black Label Society and Napalm Death.

UK fans remain in hope of an update after frontman Corey Taylor tweeted: “Don’t worry, UK: this won’t be the last Knotfest…”

Slipknot headline this year’s Download festival next month. This week, percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said he expects the band’s sixth album to be released in early 2017.

