Clown: My mask tries to kill me

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan admits he’s never been happy wearing his mask on stage.

And he’s explained why the band have never recorded a cover version, or invited guests to appear on their albums.

Asked if he ever gets irritated by his headgear, Clown says in a Live Nation Q&A: “Every night for the last 20 years. It has always been trying to kill me.” He prefers the one worn by bandmate Chris Fehn, explaining: “I made it with my wife.”

Slipknot haven’t yet put their latest masks on sale, but he says that will happen after a gallery exhibition once their current tour is complete.

On the subject of covers, Clown says: “We’ve kicked the idea around – but always pride ourselves on original music.”

And he says that while inviting guest artists to record with them would be “a cool thing to do,” they’ve always decided to “keep it just us since we create our own culture.”

He also reveals one of his favourite Slipknot shows was at the Astoria in London because “it was the first time rock’n’roll took me over the pond.”

Clown – who’s working on his first movie Officer Downe, before the band continue their Prepare For Hell tour in the US – made no mention of guitarist Mick Thomson’s knife fight, which took place last week.

Slipknot headline this year’s Download festival at Donington on June 12-14.