Clown brings in Sons Of Anarchy actor for movie

Canadian actor Kim Coates, known for his role as Tig Trager in Sons of Anarchy, is set to play the title character in Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s film directing debut Officer Downe.

The film is based on a graphic novel by Joe Casey and Christ Burnham, about a Los Angeles cop who is resurrected every time he’s killed in the line of duty. Production begins next month.

Crahan recently told The Pulse of Radio: “I’ve been working my way toward directing a feature for a long time. I’ve been preparing myself with art my whole life and preparing myself for directing and scriptwriting.

“I honestly believe that we are going to create the next Clockwork Orange and I’m going to die trying because that’s my life.”

Producers Mark Neveldine and Skip Williamson add: “Very excited to dive back into badass, muscular cinema akin to what we did with Crank. With Shawn steering the ship and the subversive insanity of the world Joe created, we’ll have something unforgettable.”

