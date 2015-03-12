Slipknot Thomson ‘doing okay’ says Taylor

Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson is “doing okay” after being stabbed in the head, frontman Corey Taylor has reported.

Mick and brother Andrew Thomson were both taken to hospital yesterday after an altercation that began in the musician’s Iowa home moved into the front yard.

While the injuries were described as “serious” they were also reported to be non life-threatening.

Taylor tweeted: “In regards to the story about Mick, I’m doing the best I can to find out if he’s alright. I’ll get back to you later.”

He then added: “Mick update – from what I’ve heard he’s okay. We’re sending him all your thoughts. Thank you for that.”

A spokesman for Clive police in Des Moines told TeamRock that the development of the case, and the application of any criminal charges, would depend on the co-operation of both parties involved in the incident.