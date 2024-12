Slipknot announce shows in Australia and New Zealand

Slipknot have announced a pair of dates in Australia and New Zealand. The Nine will perform at Adelaide's AEC Arena on March 5, before heading across the Tasman to appear at Auckland's Spark Arena on March 11.

Tickets go on general sale on Tuesday December 10, but fans can register to get access to early bird tickets. The presale begins on Thursday December 5 at 10am Local.

The two dates are in addition to Slipknot's three previously announced Australian Knotfest dates, which kick off on February 28 at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne and head to Brisbane Showground on Sunday, March 2. The Australian trek will end at Centennial Park in Sydney on Saturday, March 8.

The other acts confirmed for Knotfest Australia are A Day To Remember, Babymetal, Slaughter To Prevail, Polaris, Within Temptation, Enter Shikari, Hatebreed, In Hearts Wake, Health, Miss May I, Vended And Sunami.

Slipknot's 25th Anniversary European tour kicks off at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 5, and heads to the UK for five dates on December 14. Full dates below.

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Feb 28: Melbourne Flemington Racecourse, Australia

Mar 02: Brisbane Showgrounds, Australia

Mar 04: Adelaide AEC Arena, Australia

Mar 08: Sydney Centennial Park, Australia

Mar 11: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Jun 04: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 06: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 08: Nancy Heavy Weekend, France

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 12: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jun 13: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria

Jun 14: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 17: Ferrara Summer Festival, Italy

Jun 20: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 23: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jun 25: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Jun 26: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jun 28: Viveiro Resurrectionfest, Spain

