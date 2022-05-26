Slipknot announce curated UK festival 'Pulse Of The Maggots'

Slipknot have announced that the UK will host the inaugural international Pulse Of The Maggots Fest for developing bands.

Set to be held at The Mill in Birmingham on August 10, the event will be headlined by Sylosis, and also feature Heriot, LA bands All Hail The Yeti and Thrown Into Exile, Las Vegas' Spiritworld, Sweden's Orbit Culture, Birmingham's own Cauldron and Sheffield's Rough Justice.

Talking up the event, Sylosis guitarist Josh Middleton says, "We’re very excited to be back in Birmingham alongside some of the best upcoming talent in international metal. This is our first show of 2022 and one of our first back with new music…and there is more to come very soon! See you there!"

Heriot's Debbie Gough adds, "As big fans of Sylosis, we’re thrilled to be on this lineup in the home of metal! Birmingham is a special city for us to play and to be a part of this unique event means a lot to Heriot."

Tickets for the event (opens in new tab) go on sale tomorrow, May 27, at 10am.