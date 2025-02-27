Sleep Token have shared sheet music for what might be a new song - here's what it sounds like

Sleep Token fans have gone into meltdown over the past couple of weeks as the mysterious masked metallers begin teasing their next chapter (although the jury is still out on whether President actually have anything to do with it or not).

This week, the breadcrumb trail that the band have been leaving for their ever-ravenous followers across TikTok, Instagram and a brand new website has lead them to unveil two bespoke factions - House Veridian and Feathered Host - with fans being asked to pick one. Those factions each now have their own social media accounts, both posting a piece of sheet music online that it is probably safe to assume are related to brand new Sleep Token music.

'But what do those of us who can't really read sheet music do?!' we hear you yell. Don't panic: our pals at MusicRadar went and tapped up their own piano expert and film/stage composer, Quentin Lachapèle, to play the thing and give us all a taste of what the next chapter of Sleep Token could sound like.

"The first four bars introduce a theme in A minor, played in the upper register, which evolves into a soft syncopated pattern," Quentin explains. "This gently passes through F major and leads into D minor, where a repeated A note lingers - almost like a fleeting thought. The theme returns five more times, each with slight variations: sometimes more syncopated, sometimes with longer, more reflective notes."

"The melody then unfolds into a descending pattern, gently falling and lingering in a suspended moment of stillness," he adds. "From here, the theme re-emerges, now in the left hand, lower and darker, like a distant echo or a response from the depths."

Sounds sexy, right? Listen to Quentin play the motif below. We can certainly imagine it kicking off a Sleep Token banger.

Sleep Token have not officially announced their new album yet, but with the band set to headline Download for the first time this summer, we're expecting some big news soon.