Watch live footage of Sleep Token’s first concert of 2024

Viral alt-metal force Sleep Token have played their first concert of 2024.

The four-piece, who rocketed to international popularity last year with their single The Summoning, are currently supporting Bring Me The Horizon on an arena tour of Australia, which started earlier today (April 10) at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne.

Footage of the performance has now been uploaded to social media, clips of which you can see below.

The Sleep Token/Bring Me The Horizon tour will continue with two dates on Friday and Sunday (April 12 and 14) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The run will also stop at Adelaide, Melbourne (again) and Brisbane.

Sleep Token will then head to North America, starting a leg of US and Canada dates at the Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 27.

UK arena headline shows will follow in November.

The full Sleep Token 2024 tour schedule is available below, with tickets now on sale via the band’s website.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sleep Token are still touring to promote their third album, Take Me Back To Eden, which was released in May 2023 by Spinefarm.

The band have since inked a deal with major record label RCA.

Metal Hammer gave Take Me Back To Eden a glowing 8/10 review upon release.

Journalist Dannii Leivers wrote: “Combining feeling and sound in a potent, masterful statement, ...Eden is Sleep Token’s strongest effort to date.

“And, while they’ll always be Marmite, there’s no question it will delight those already onboard.

“This is a record that not only expands the band’s universe and continues to prod metal’s boundaries, but considers what it means to be human. Otherworldly they may be, but there’s the deepest empathy within.”

We got Vore 🤭(📸 huntsman421 on IG)[John Cain Arena, Melbourne, Australia 10.04.2024]#sleeptoken pic.twitter.com/cXbIYcaaMgApril 10, 2024 See more

no one told me that I'd love your voice this much vessel pic.twitter.com/nKXpmW5q0NApril 10, 2024 See more

KILL ME 🥹 Omg that vocal run, I can't 😭(📸 huntsman421 on IG)[📍John Cain Arena, Melbourne, Australia 10.04.2024]#sleeptoken pic.twitter.com/MQZBss54abApril 10, 2024 See more

TAKE ME BACK TO EEDDEEEEENNN 😫😫😫😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/BZ6KiX06uIApril 10, 2024 See more

hello i would like to offer this video of vessel and ivy together#sleeptoken pic.twitter.com/66d3PkH6jHApril 10, 2024 See more

Sleep Token 2024 tour:

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos Arena, Australia

Apr 14: Sydney Qudos Arena, Australia

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertaiment Ctr, Australia

Apr 18: Melbourne Rod Laver, Australia

Apr 20: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Apr 21: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

Apr 27: Las Vegas Sick New World festival, NV

Apr 30: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

May 01: Albuquerque Revel, NM

May 03: Austin H-E-B- Center at Cedar Park, TX

May 04: Dallas Toyota Music Factory, TX

May 06: Tampa Yuengling Center, FL

May 07: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

May 08: Asheville Exploreasheville.com Arena, NC

May 10: St. Louis The Factory, MO

May 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 14: Des Moines Vibrant Music Hall, IA

May 15: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

May 16: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

May 18: Columbus Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, OJ

May 19: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

May 20: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

May 22: New York City Radio City Music Hall, NY

May 24: Boston MGM Music at Fenway, MA

May 25: Montreal Place Bell, QC, Canada

May 27: Toronto Massey Hall, ON, Canada

May 28: Toronto Massey Hall, ON, Canada

Nov 25: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 29: London The O2, UK

Nov 30: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 03: London The O2, UK