Order your limited edition Sleep Token bundle – featuring a hand-stamped art print and exclusive cover variant

They're one of the most hyped metal bands of the last ten years, and they're on the current cover of Metal Hammer magazine. Now, we've got something else special for Sleep Token fans: ahead of the mysterious masked metallers' upcoming, historic show at London’s legendary Wembley Arena, we’ve teamed up with the band for this very limited edition bundle that you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

Alongside the new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, in which is a special feature where we follow Sleep Token to North America to see their global conquest reach a whole new level, the bundle also includes an exclusive Sleep Token cover variant that you can’t get in shops, as well as an exclusive, hand-stamped art print. Look how lovely and red that cover is!

There are only 300 copies of these exclusive bundles worldwide, and you can only order them via Metal Hammer's official supplier Magazines Direct, so grab yours now while stocks last!

Also in the magazine, there are brand new interviews with the likes of Evanescence (we celebrate 20 years of Fallen with Amy Lee!), Ozzy Osbourne (new podcast alert!), Watain (Erik reveals all!), In This Moment (we get inside the mind of Maria Brink!), Bill Bailey (the legend himself answers your questions!), Scene Queen (on tour with the Queen of bimbocore!), Halestorm (Lzzy Hale makes us a mixtape!), UnityTX (meet your new favourite Texan hardcore band!) and many more.

Order your Sleep Token bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door.