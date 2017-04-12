Trending

Sleep give new album update - in Morse code

Metal Hammer  

Sleep say they are almost finished working on what will be their first studio album since 2003

Sleep have confirmed they have almost completed work on their new album.

Rather than put out a straightforward statement, they posted a Morse code message on their website revealing that their first studio record since 1999’s Jerusalem and 2003’s Dopesmoker was nearing completion.

The cryptic message translates to: “Initialise new transmission 2017. Sleep nearing completion of new album. Engineering accomplice Noah Landis.”

It goes on to give map co-ordinates which centres on downtown Oakland, California. The message also states that the record label and release date are “undetermined.”

Earlier this month, Sleep posted an image on Twitter showing a plate of weed beside a mixing desk, but without an accompanying caption.

Although the trio of vocalist and bassist Al Cisneros, guitarist Matt Pike and drummer Jason Roeder haven’t released a studio album in recent years, the single The Clarity surfaced in 2014.

Asked if the track was a lyrical follow-up to Dopesmoker, Cisneros said: “The Clarity is a follow-up to a lifetime of marijuana enjoyment.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

