Sleep give new album update - in Morse code

Sleep have confirmed they have almost completed work on their new album.

Rather than put out a straightforward statement, they posted a Morse code message on their website revealing that their first studio record since 1999’s Jerusalem and 2003’s Dopesmoker was nearing completion.

The cryptic message translates to: “Initialise new transmission 2017. Sleep nearing completion of new album. Engineering accomplice Noah Landis.”

It goes on to give map co-ordinates which centres on downtown Oakland, California. The message also states that the record label and release date are “undetermined.”

Earlier this month, Sleep posted an image on Twitter showing a plate of weed beside a mixing desk, but without an accompanying caption.

Although the trio of vocalist and bassist Al Cisneros, guitarist Matt Pike and drummer Jason Roeder haven’t released a studio album in recent years, the single The Clarity surfaced in 2014.

Asked if the track was a lyrical follow-up to Dopesmoker, Cisneros said: “The Clarity is a follow-up to a lifetime of marijuana enjoyment.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.