Sleater-Kinney share new single Worry With You, announce new album

Sleater-Kinney have shared the video for the first single to be taken from their upcoming tenth studio album, Path Of Wellness.

Worry With You is the first taster for the album, which the duo say was recorded in Portland, Oregon during the summer of 2020, “against a backdrop of social unrest, devastating wildfires, and a raging pandemic.” The video was directed by Chinese-American screenwriter/director Alberta Poon.

Path Of Wellness is the first album from the band since long-time drummer Janet Weiss exited in 2019. For fans awaiting more details about the release, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker promise that there is “so much more, soon.”

The album is set for release on June 11 via the Mom + Pop label.