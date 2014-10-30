Slayer show off Kerry King's snake pit

Slayer’s Kerry King has given a behind-the-scenes look at his Psychotic Exotics reptile house – and hints the band will tour outside the US next year.

In the clip, the guitarist shows off some of his collection of snakes which he refers to as his “own little slice of Hell.” View it below.

The band are currently in the studio working on their latest album with producer Terry Date – and King reveals he’s been so busy with the group, he hasn’t had as much time as he’d like to spend time with his growing collection.

He says: “Up until this year, I did all of it. But this year, I just told my dude what I wanted to be bred and I did touring and recording. It’s always a joy for me to come and do this because I’m so busy with Slayer these days I don’t get to come as often.”

The band hit the road next month with Suicidal Tendencies and Exodus across the US – and King indicates they’ll play outside the US in 2015.

He adds: “We’ll see you on the road in the US in November/December and every place else in 2015.”

Their as-yet-untitled 11th album will be released next year via Nuclear Blast.