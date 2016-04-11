Slaves (US) announce split

Slaves (US) say that Sunday night’s show in Santa Cruz, California, was their last.

They posted a message on Facebook over the weekend saying: “Tonight in Sacramento and tomorrow in Santa Cruz are the last Slaves shows ever. Come send the band off with us.”

The breakup comes less than two weeks after guitarist Alex Lyman quit the band, saying his departure was “a big relief.”

No further statement has come from the band (not to be confused with the British two-piece) who had planned a 2016 European tour which was due to start with an appearance at the Download festival on June 11.

Lyman was stabbed last summer in an unprovoked attack while the band were kicked off the 2015 Vans Warped Tour amidst various allegations against frontman Jonny Craig.

They released their second album Routine Breathing last year.