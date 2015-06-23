Slaves (US) Lyman stabbed in attack

Slaves (US) guitarist Alex Lyman has been stabbed in what he says was an unprovoked attack.

He sustained a serious puncture wound to his side and slashes to his throat and arms after a verbal assault boiled over.

Lyman says on his Instagram account: “I was stabbed in the side with a four-inch cut that is two inches deep and a centimetre from my spleen.

“This was all from a felon with prior charges who is now in prison. There was no confrontation and nothing was done to provoke this. It was because I’m a ‘faggot in skinny jeans.’”

He continues: “I have multiple slices on my throat and arms, but only one serious. I’ll still be at all the Slaves dates. Wish the world could stop hating what they don’t understand.”

Mainman Jonny Craig says: “I hate the world we live in. Glad my dudes are okay and I’m sorry I wasn’t there to smash this dude’s teeth in with my brass knuckles.”

The band join the US Vans Warped Tour on July 14 – but they’ll be without guitarist Hampton McKnab, who broke his hand during the incident trying to protect his bandmate.

Slaves (US) released debut album Through Art We Are All Equals in 2014 and are expected to issue its follow-up later this year.

Jul 09: Wichita Rock Island Live, KS

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake Darien Center, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton Pavilion, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills Palace Parking Lots, MI

Jul 25: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center Parking Lot, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA