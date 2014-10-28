Slash was on a ‘different planet’ at school

Slash says he didn’t fit in at school because he was on a “different planet” to everybody else.

And while his mum was keen for him to get a good education, he says once he picked up the guitar, he stopped caring about his schoolwork.

The guitarist tells Rolling Stone: “I had issues in school because I was on a different planet from everybody else. If I liked the teacher and found things to be interesting I could really excel. If I thought the teacher or the subject was full of shit then I wouldn’t make an effort.

“I definitely walked to the beat of my own drum throughout school. I went to a lot of different schools so I never really adapted – I never really fit in. My mum tried to keep me in school, but when the guitar appeared, it made her job that much more difficult because I stopped caring about fitting in with anything and just became that much more insular.”

Slash and Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators recently released World On Fire via a Classic Rock fanpack and the guitarist says being part of a group is where he feels most comfortable.

He continues: “I’m somebody who finds happiness in a band situation. Ever since I first picked up a guitar, the first thing I did was start a band. Only recently did I realise that I have to be in a situation where everybody has input in it and everybody can feel like they’re contributing. It’s definitely better if everyone has at least had a shot at having their input in there.”

Slash recently revealed he’s actively looking for a new Velvet Revolver frontman and said Slipknot’s Corey Taylor almost got the gig following the departure of Scott Weiland in 2008.

Slash hits the road across the UK next month for five live dates.

Tour dates

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro