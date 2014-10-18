Slash: Corey was too macho for Velvet Revolver

Slash recalls how Corey Taylor came closest to being given the job of fronting Velvet Revolver after they parted ways with Scott Weiland.

The band still haven’t replaced Weiland after his dismissal in 2008, although Slash said recently he has not given up on the supergroup.

And now he says Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor was closer than anyone else to landing the role when they held auditions.

Slash tells Rolling Stone Australia: “Probably the closest would have to be Corey, because everybody was rallying for him. And I love Corey to death, but something about it was just a little bit too – what’s the word for it? You know how Corey sings. It’s a very macho kind of thing. But it didn’t have certain elements I thought it needed. So we just didn’t go down that path. And that was the closest so far.”

He also recalls auditioning Sebastian Bach before Weiland was recruited, but feared it would have been too close to a Guns N’ Roses/Skid Row hybrid.

He adds: “I love Sebastian, but, if you can imagine, it sounded sort of like Skid N’ Roses. It was cool, but you knew that everybody who heard it was gonna be, like, ‘Oh, yeah, that makes sense. It was a little bit too predictable.”

Slash released his latest solo album, World On Fire, along with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators through a Classic Rock fan pack in September.