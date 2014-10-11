Velvet Revolver ‘checking out’ vocalists

Slash has revealed Velvet Revolver are “checking out” vocalists with the hope of kickstarting the band.

He admitted he was planning an audition with an unnamed individual in May this year, while bassist Duff McKagan said he could take over singing duties – but would rather they brought in a specialist.

Now Slash reveals there’s been more activity and they’re actively looking for a new candidate.

He tells Radio.com: “A lot of people are asking questions – and it’s been very active under the radar. Nothing has happened with it as far as getting a new singer, but there is activity going on and there’s people we’ve been checking out.

“At some point the right guy’s going to walk in the door and at that point, we’ll look into making another Velvet Revolver record.”

Earlier this year, former frontman Scott Weiland said he would like to rejoin the band to make “easy money” on the festival circuit. But Slash would prefer to look forward rather than back.

He continues: “We started working with Scott for that period and we made some cool music, but it was just a really hard thing to keep together. When you’re cutting off your nose to spite your face, there’s a point where it’s like, ‘You’ve got to either get it together or we’re not going to suffer through this.’”

Slash's latest album World On Fire is on sale now. He teamed up once again with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators for the recording and they head out on a UK tour month.

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro