Slash: the ultimate interview - only in the epic new issue of Classic Rock

What better way to kick off the year than by talking to none other than Slash. He’s kicking of 2022 with a brand new album made in the company of Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, and this issue he sits down with our Paul Elliott for the Classic Rock Interview.

Paul was one of the first UK journalists to interview Slash back in the day, so he was perfectly placed to talk to the guitarist to run through his life story – and what a life story – to date.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

The Classic Rock interview: Slash

Born in Britain, made in America, the guitarist icon known the world over talks growing up, modest hopes, sudden superstardom and the good, the bad and the ugly that came with it.

Slash with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators

Slash’s fourth album with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators was shaping up to be the smoothest sailing of his chaotic career. Then covid blew in and rocked the boat, and “suddenly there was this dark cloud over the whole thing

Rock’s 50 Greatest Music Videos

Featuring Queen, Van Halen, Pink Floyd, Guns N’ Roses, Dire Straits, Iron Maiden, Pearl Jam, Aerosmith and 42 more.

The Tragically Hip: Megastars in their native Canada, The Tragically Hip mourned with an entire country when their frontman passed away aged 53. Now, as their seminal second album Road Apples hits its 30th anniversary, we bring you their story.

Tony Iommi

After Black Sabbath called time, probably the last thing anyone would have expected from Tony Iommi was for him to launch a signature fragrance. But that’s exactly what he’s done, and he has a new instrumental track and video to go with it.

Magnum

Magnum vocalist Bob Catley looks back at the album catalogue the band have built up in a career of half a century, and offers some insights into the making of some of them.

Volbeat

Danish stars Volbeat take up our £50 Record Store Challenge.

Letchen Grey

In 1986, Letchen Grey were the Sunset Strip’s hottest tip – until their rise was halted by cancer and cruel fate. Three decades later, the survivors tell us about the new music that makes peace with their past.

John Sloman

A fine singer and a multi-instrumentalist, with spells with Lone Star, Uriah Heep, Gary Moore and more, John Sloman should, as the saying goes, have been a contender. But whenever it could have gone right, it went wrong.

Regulars

Q&A: Zakk Wylde

The guitarist/vocalist on loving lockdown, opening a dildo boutique, Ozzy, and ‘Jesus Christ’ playing his Les Paul.

The Story Behind The Song: Meat Loaf

One of the more delicate moments on Bat Out Of Hell, some cite the album’s shortest track, Heaven Can Wait, as its best.

Buyers Guide: Krautrock

The essential purchases from a broad-ranging genre that took in Can, Kraftwerk, Tangerine Dream, Faust and more.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Massive Wagons

Massive Wagons frontman Baz Mills picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by Halestorm, Walter Trout and Wille & The Bandits. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Reviews

New albums from Saxon, Jethro Tull, Big Big Train, Diamond Dogs, Sunn O))), Band Of Horses, Tony Martin, Eliminator… Reissues from Ozzy Osbourne, The Doors, Asia, Helmet, Steve Gibbons Band, In Flames, Kreator, The Tea Party… DVDs, films and books on Led Zeppelin, Lenny Kravitz, Joy Division, Lenny Kaye… Live reviews of The Darkness, Clutch, Fish, FM, The Manfreds/Georgie Fame and more.

