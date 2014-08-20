Slash teases 30 Years single

Slash has released a short clip from his track 30 Years To Life from third solo album World On Fire.
The full song is available as an instant download for those who pre-order the record, which gets its release on September 15 via a Classic Rock Fanpack, a full four weeks ahead of its public launch date.
The former Guns N’ Roses guitarist recently told TeamRock about how he and singer Myles Kennedy go about writing, saying: “I come up with these compositions then I send them to Myles, to see if it catches his ear.”
Kennedy added: “Slash is definitely the musical general. He has the vision of what he expects to hear. It could be something he’s recorded on his phone, just strumming a guitar, a riff or a chord progression. Then I’ll start thinking about the melody.”
Two singles, World On Fire and Bent To Fly, have already been released from the 17-track follow-up to 2012’s Apocalyptic Love.
Tracklist
World On Fire
Shadow Life
Automatic Overdrive
Wicked Stone
30 Years To Life
Bent To Fly
Stone Blind
Too Far Gone
Beneath The Savage Sun
Withered Delilah
Battleground
Dirty Girl
Iris Of The Storm
Avalon
The Dissident
Safari Inn
The Unholy