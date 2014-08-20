Slash teases 30 Years single

Slash has released a short clip from his track 30 Years To Life from third solo album World On Fire.

The full song is available as an instant download for those who pre-order the record, which gets its release on September 15 via a Classic Rock Fanpack, a full four weeks ahead of its public launch date.

The former Guns N’ Roses guitarist recently told TeamRock about how he and singer Myles Kennedy go about writing, saying: “I come up with these compositions then I send them to Myles, to see if it catches his ear.”

Kennedy added: “Slash is definitely the musical general. He has the vision of what he expects to hear. It could be something he’s recorded on his phone, just strumming a guitar, a riff or a chord progression. Then I’ll start thinking about the melody.”

Two singles, World On Fire and Bent To Fly, have already been released from the 17-track follow-up to 2012’s Apocalyptic Love.

Tracklist