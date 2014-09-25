Slash horror show opens its doors

Univeral Studios have issued a video showing Slash’s Clowns 3D attraction in Hollywood.

The guitarist teamed up with the US film giant to create the score for the special-effects heavy maze, which is part of the their Halloween Horror Nights programme.

And after seeing the Black Sabbath 3D maze last year at the event, Slash says he jumped at the chance of collaborating on this year’s project.

He tells San Diego’s 101KGB: “I’d gone last year to check out this Universal thing and it was just unbelievable. One of the cool things they had was the Black Sabbath 3D maze which was the coolest thing I’d seen.

“Six months later, creator John Murdy called and asked if I’d be interested in writing music for this original 3D clown maze. I jumped at the chance.

“It came out really, really cool and the maze is super creepy. If you have a fear of clowns, you’re gonna have a problem.”

This month, the former GNR man released World On Fire with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators via a Classic Rock Fanpack – a full four weeks ahead of its regular release date. It’s available to buy now and comes with the full album, a 116-page magazine, a giant double-sided poster and an exclusive metal pin badge.

Slash takes to the road in November to promote the album and has lined up five UK dates.

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro