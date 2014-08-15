Hollywood horror show for Slash

Slash has teamed up with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose music for a theme park attraction.

The guitarist is writing the score for a special effect-heavy maze titled Clowns 3D, part of the Halloween Horror Nights event, which begins on September 19.

And Slash, who owns horror production company Slasher Films, says he “jumped at the chance” to contribute.

He says: I’m a huge fan of Halloween Horror Night and was inspired to partner with Universal Studios Hollywood because they are the founders of creating extreme horror.

“I’ve been composing music for as long as I can remember and I jumped at the chance to be an integral part of this year’s event and create the score for this creepy clown maze.

“I can’t wait to see the fans’ reactions and I’ll be the first in line to experience the maze.”

Slash releases World On Fire on September 15 and the fanpack is currently available to pre-order via Classic Rock magazine.

The guitarist takes to the road in November to support the album and has lined-up 5 UK dates.

Slash UK tour dates

Nov 28: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 29: Leeds Arena

Dec 01: Birmingham LG Arena

Dec 02: London Wembley Arena

Dec 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro