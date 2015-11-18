Sky Troika EP set for digital release

A Sky EP entitled Troika will be released on digital formats on December 4.

The four-track recording features two versions of the band’s take on Sergei Prokofiev’s classic Christmas piece, which featured on Sky’s 1983 album Cadmium.

It’ll be released via Esoteric Recordings and will also include the tracks Why Don’t We and The Fool On The Hill.

The EP will follow the launch of a Sky 2CD anthology entitled Toccata, which is out on November 27 and features the best of guitarists John Williams and Kevin Peek, keyboardists Steve Gray and Francis Monkman, bassist Herbie Flowers and percussionist Tristan Fry.

Both Troika and Toccata are available for pre-order.

Troika tracklist

Troika (short version) Why Don’t We Troika (extended version) The Fool on the Hill

Toccata tracklist

CD1

Westway Cannonball Carillon Danza Dies Irae Toccata Fifo Hotta Dance Of The Little Fairies Vivaldi The Grace Chiropodie No.1 Sarabande Connecting Rooms

CD2

My Giselle Masquerade Ride Of The Valkyries Fantasia The Animals (Live) A Girl In Winter Fayre Troika The Boy From Dundee Fool On The Hill The Great Balloon Race Desperate For Your Love Peter’s Wedding Night Sky KP II (Single Version) Come Sweet May Eine Kleine Nachtmusik: Romanza

