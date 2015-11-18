Trending

Sky Troika EP set for digital release

Four-track recording will follow Toccata anthology

A Sky EP entitled Troika will be released on digital formats on December 4.

The four-track recording features two versions of the band’s take on Sergei Prokofiev’s classic Christmas piece, which featured on Sky’s 1983 album Cadmium.

It’ll be released via Esoteric Recordings and will also include the tracks Why Don’t We and The Fool On The Hill.

The EP will follow the launch of a Sky 2CD anthology entitled Toccata, which is out on November 27 and features the best of guitarists John Williams and Kevin Peek, keyboardists Steve Gray and Francis Monkman, bassist Herbie Flowers and percussionist Tristan Fry.

Both Troika and Toccata are available for pre-order.

Troika tracklist

  1. Troika (short version)
  2. Why Don’t We
  3. Troika (extended version)
  4. The Fool on the Hill

Toccata tracklist

CD1

  1. Westway
  2. Cannonball
  3. Carillon
  4. Danza
  5. Dies Irae
  6. Toccata
  7. Fifo
  8. Hotta
  9. Dance Of The Little Fairies
  10. Vivaldi
  11. The Grace
  12. Chiropodie No.1
  13. Sarabande
  14. Connecting Rooms

CD2

  1. My Giselle
  2. Masquerade
  3. Ride Of The Valkyries
  4. Fantasia
  5. The Animals (Live)
  6. A Girl In Winter
  7. Fayre
  8. Troika
  9. The Boy From Dundee
  10. Fool On The Hill
  11. The Great Balloon Race
  12. Desperate For Your Love
  13. Peter’s Wedding
  14. Night Sky
  15. KP II (Single Version)
  16. Come Sweet May
  17. Eine Kleine Nachtmusik: Romanza

