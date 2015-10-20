Skindred tease every track from Volume

Skindred have released clips of every track on their upcoming album Volume.

The Welsh ragga metal outfit’s sixth record will be released on October 30 via Napalm Records. It’s followed by a UK tour featuring support from (hed) p.e. and Yashin.

Videos for the title track and Under Attack have previously been unveiled, and now a small sample of each of the record’s 14 songs can be heard. A deluxe edition of Volume, available in the US, will include the Rude Boys For Life film as a bonus DVD.

SKINDRED VOLUME TRACKLIST