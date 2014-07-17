Skindred, Soundgarden and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

For the first time in what feels like forever, Metal Hammer won't be at a festival this weekend. So how are we going to get our music fix? Well we're giving it a bloody good go with all the Hammer shows this week!

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be spinning some our favourites from Gallows, Anthrax, Soundgarden, Beastie Boys and Skindred.

And we’ll be talking about Korn. Are they back on side? We reckon the last few albums have been a return to form but they sure have gone in many different directions through their career. What would you like the next Korn record to sound like?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.