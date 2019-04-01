Skindred launch Loud And Clear lyric video to coincide with Disturbed tour

Skindred have released a lyric video for their track Loud And Clear.

The song features on the band's latest album Big Tings, which was released in April last year.

The Welsh outfit have decided to launch the promo to mark their upcoming tour with Disturbed, which will get under way later this month.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin says: "We are currently gearing up for a very heavy year of extensive touring and are also hoping to work on writing new material in the gaps.

"The track Loud And Clear from Big Tings was a very popular choice with our fans, so we have decided to put it out to coincide with our tour with Disturbed.

“We hit the road with Disturbed in April, with shows throughout Europe and the UK, then we are literally straight into festival season. Finally, to round off the year, we are taking the That’s My Jam tour to Europe with Blood Command as our special guest, which finishes in late December. So, in short, it’s going to be a rollercoaster of a year!”

The shows with Disturbed will kick off in Madrid on April 18, while the That’s My Jam tour will get under way in Amsterdam on November 29.

Find a list of all dates below.