Get your exclusive Skindred x Metal Hammer bundle – featuring a signed art print and a special Smile patch

Skindred fans! We've teamed up with the Welsh ragga-metal legends, who recently bagged an impressive number two on the UK Top 40 albums chats, for a very special bundle that you won't find anywhere else.

This exclusive Skindred x Metal Hammer bundle comes with a signed art card and patch, while the issue features a special magazine cover, which was shot at the boxing gym in Newport where the band used to rehearse.

Inside, Benji gives us an exclusive tour of his hometown of Newport – by bicycle, while wearing a crown! Not only does he show us the record shops, bars and venues that made him the man he is today, he takes us inside Skindred’s brilliant new album, Smile.

The broadest album the band have ever made, it features their signature reggae/punk/metal mash-up – and even incorporates some more contemporary and pop elements.

“I don’t mind that at all,” says Benji. “I think the pandemic gave us a lot of time to think and to agonise over what we were doing. If we’d had to put it out like normal then we might not have made this record, it might have just been another Skindred record. But we want to reach people, that’s all I’ve ever wanted to do – spread positivity through music.”

There are only 200 of these Skindred x Metal Hammer bundles available worldwide – and they’re only available online. Grab yours here and have it delivered straight to your door. Don't sleep on them - once they're gone, they are gone.

Order your Skindred bundle