Skid row announce first European tour with new singer Erik Grönwall

Skid Row have announced their first European tour since the arrival of new singer Erik Grönwall, formerly frontman with Swedish arena rockers HEAT.

The band's The Gang's All Here tour – named after their forthcoming album – will kick off at KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, and climax at Norwich's Epic Studios on November 8.

Support comes from Winger, Phil X & The Drills, and Collateral. Skid Row are currently supporting Scorpions during their Las Vegas residency, and will then head out across the US and Canada, mixing headline shows with dates on the Live To Rock tour, which features Skid Row, Warrant, and a revolving cast of support acts including Winger, Quiet Riot and Lita Ford. Full dates below, check venues for lineup details.

New studio album The Gang’s All Here will be released on October 14, and was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, known for his work with Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains, Halestorm and Evanescence.

“We are beyond excited to release this record," say Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo. "It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. And the addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights."

Skid Row's first single from the new lineup, The Gang's All Here, was released on Friday.

Skid Row: The Gang’s All Here tracklist

Hell Or High Water The Gang’s All Here Not Dead Yet Time Bomb Resurrected Nowhere Fast When The Lights Come On Tear It Down October’s Song World’s On Fire

Mar 30: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 01: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 03: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 07: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 09: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 12: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 14: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 16: Las Vegas Zapphos Theater, NV*

Apr 30: Ashland Paramount Arts Center, KY^

May 06: Tulsa Osage Casino, OK

May 07: Dodge City Paramount Arts Center, KS^

May 08: Columbia M3 Rock Festival, MD

May 20: Pompano Beach Amphitheater, FL^

May 21: Albertville Sand Mountain Amphitheater, AL^

May 22: Grantville Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, PA^

May 26: Morton Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel, MN^

May 28: Decatur Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel, IL^

May 29: Coleman Veterans Memorial, MI

Jun 02: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH^

Jun 03: Cincinnati Hard Rock Cafe, OH^

Jun 04: Gary Hard Rock Casino Northern, IN^

Jun 16: Burlington Sound of Music Festival, ON

Jun 18: Lampe Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater, MO^

Jun 25: Aurora RiverEdge Park, IL

Jul 20: Costa Mesa Pacific Amphitheatre, CA^

Jul 22: Tucson AVA Amphitheater, AZ^

Jul 24: Temecula Pechanga Resort Casino, CA^

Jul 25: Paso Robles California Mid-State Fair, CA^

Jul 28: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars, ON^

Sep 15: Lynn Memorial Auditorium, MA^

Oct 19: Wolverhampton KK's Steel Mill, UK#

Oct 20: Brighton Chalk, UK#

Oct 21: Cardiff Y Plas Students Union, UK#

Oct 23: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol, UK#

Oct 24: London, O2 Forum, UK#

Oct 25: Nottingham Rock City, UK#

Oct 27: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK#

Oct 28: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK#

Oct 29: Liverpool Grand Central, UK#

Oct 31: Glasgow Galvanizers Yard, UK#

Nov 01: Newcastle Northumbria University, UK#

Nov 03: Cambridge Junction, UK#

Nov 04: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell XV, UK#

Nov 06: Antwerp Kavka Zappa, Belgium#

Nov 08: Drachten Poppodium Iduna, Netherlands#

Nov 09: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany#

Nov 12: Sarnen UK Rock Festival, Switzerland#

Nov 13: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany#

Nov 14: München Backstage Werk, Germany#

Nov 16: Savigny-Le-Temple L'Empreinte, France#

Nov 18: Norwich Epic Studios, UK#

* supporting Scorpions

^ Live To Rock tour

# The Gang's All Here tour

Tickets are on sale now.

(Image credit: earMusic)