Skalmold embrace heathen heritage

Icelandic metallers Skalmold say their music is inspired by their country's Viking and heathen heritage.

The band released third album Meo Vaettum this week via Napalm Records and singer Bjorgvin Sigursson says “It’s a good time to be a metalhead from Iceland.”

He adds: “We wanted to incorporate our Viking and heathen heritage into our music and to use the sagas and Norse mythology as a reference point for the lyrics. We didn’t want to just namedrop a few old gods.”

The band are in the UK and Ireland this week as part of a widespread European tour.

For the full interview, see the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, out now.

Skalmold UK/Ireland dates 2014

Nov 11: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 12: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 13: Glasgow Audio

Nov 14: Belfast Mandela Hall

Nov 15: Dublin The Button Factory

Nov 16: Bristol Bierkeller