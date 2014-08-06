Sixx AM Get It Right

Just days after announcing details of Modern Vintage, Sixx AM have dropped the first single from the forthcoming album.

The band featuring Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, guitarist DJ Ashba and vocalist James Michael, say they wanted to create an album “which confounds both expectation and categorisation” and the release of Gotta Get It Right is an indication of what to expect from Modern Vintage.

Speaking about the band’s new material, which also features drummer Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters, Ashba says: “Gotta Get It Right is a great example of how Sixx AM has set out to celebrate the music that has influenced us over the years. We truly feel we’ve made a genre-defying album with Modern Vintage.”

In a statement on their Facebook page, Sixx AM say: “It’s been great seeing how people are connecting the dots to what influenced this album and first single. We’ve had lots of comments with comparisons to Queen, T-Rex, Mott The Hoople etc. Those are some of the bands we love and have influenced us greatly, but we also feel there is a deep rebirth from the past into 2014.”

Sixx AM’s Modern Vintage launches on Oct 7.