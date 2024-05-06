Sisters Of Mercy announce lengthy North American tour

Industrial goth overlords the Sisters Of Mercy have announced a US tour. The Leeds legends will kick off their run of dates at The Fillmore in Detroit, MI, on September 14, and wrap things up at History in Toronto, Canada, on October 26.

The tek marks a swift return to North America for the band, who last year completed their first run of US shows since the Ocean To Ocean tour in 2008.

The band line-up for the tour includes Sisters mainstay Andrew Eldritch assisted by longtime guitarist/bassist Ben Christo, guitarist Kai, and former Ghost, Ugly Kid Joe, Ginger Wildheart, Terrorvision and Eurleka Machines man Chris Catalyst. Support will comes from Blaqk Audio, the dark-pop project put together by AFI members Davey Havok and Jade Puget.

The general sale for tickets begins this Friday (May 10).

Sisters Of Mercy have not released an album for 34 years, although the prospect of an election victory for Donald Trump in 2016 was enough to give Eldritch some food for thought.

"What is happening in America is an ever more bizarre circus, and the population doesn’t seem to realise just how much it’s being taken for a ride," he told Classic Rock. "I can tell you one thing: If Donald Trump actually does become President, that will be reason enough for me to release another album. I don’t think I could keep quiet if that happened."

Sep 14: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Sep 15: McKees Rocks Roxian Theatre, PA

Sep 17: Baltimore The Lyric Theater, MD

Sep 18: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

Sep 20: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Sep 22: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 24: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Sep 26: St Augustine St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 27: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 29: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Oct 03: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Oct 05: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Oct 06: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 08: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Oct 09: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Oct 11: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Oct 12: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Oct 15: Vancouver The Orpheum, BC, Canada

Oct 16: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Union Events Center, UT

Oct 19: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

Oct 22: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Oct 23: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Oct 25: Cleveland Temple Live, OH

Oct 26: Toronto History ON, Canada

