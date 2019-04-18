Trending

Simon Phillips Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Protocol With 6-CD Box Set

Prog  

The box set also features two full CDs of previously unreleased demos.

Drum legend Simon Phillips (Jeff Beck, Toto, The Who, Mike Oldfield, Hiromi) has released a 6-CD box set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Protocol via Phantom Recordings. 

The set also includes remastered versions of the previous Protocol releases (I, II, III & IV), plus two full CDs of previously unreleased demos, with the music that would later become the finished material for Protocol II, III & IV albums. Protocol 4, included, was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Instrumental Recording. Phillips himself composed the liner notes of the box set’s 24-page booklet, providing insight into the genesis of the band, the tunes and recording processes. Order your copy here and here

