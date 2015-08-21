Simmons 'not a suspect' in child safety probe

Police investigating online crimes against children have searched the Los Angeles home of Kiss star Gene Simmons.

The LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force insists nobody in the Simmons family is under suspicion. An investigation is ongoing and it appears the alleged offences occurred last year while Simmons was on tour with Kiss.

A search warrant was executed at the home yesterday (Thursday) according to LAPD spokesman Lt John Jenal.

He tells CNN: “No members of the Simmons family are suspects in the case and were extremely cooperative.”

Simmons’ wife Shannon Tweed has addressed the situation on Twitter, saying: “We couldn’t be more horrified that someone used our residence for such heinous crimes. Law enforcement is on it.”

According to CBS, a spokesman for Gene Simmons released a statement that said that police visited the home to discuss a “crime that may have occurred on their property last year while Simmons was away on tour with Kiss.”

The statement continues: “Neither Mr Simmons nor any member of his family is a person of interest in the investigation and they are cooperating fully with the investigation.”