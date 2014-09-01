Silent Screams announce UK tour

UK metalcore outfit Silent Screams will support Attila on their upcoming tour.

The band launched second album Hope For Now via Artery Recordings in July and the tour will be the first chance the group have had to play their new material live.

They say: “We’re very excited to be going out on tour with Attila. They are blowing up massively, so it’s awesome to be a part of this tour.

“These shows will be the first time we’ll be playing some new songs from Hope For Now so we’re very excited to get out and play.”

Tour dates

Oct 10: Southampton Joiners

Oct 11: Bristol Exchange

Oct 12: London Underworld

Oct 13: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 14: Glasgow Cathouse

Oct 15: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 16: Leeds Cockpit 2

Oct 17: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Oct 18: Birmingham Asylum