Sick Of It All return with new album and tour

Sick Of It All have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.
The follow-up to 2014’s The Last Act Of Defiance was produced by Tue Madsen and is titled Wake The Sleeping Dragon – and it’ll arrive on November 2.
Speaking about the record, the band say in a statement: “This is the first time we've ever had a producer involved from start to finish, including the song-writing process.
“His objective viewpoints helped settle a lot of little issues that could have easily become stumbling blocks, and the songs themselves ended up benefitting from them.”
The striking cover art was created by Ernie Parada, with drummer Armand Majidi explaining: “There is no reason to burn bridges in this business. Our history with Ernie Parada goes back to the late 80s, so working with him, there is a kinship that makes things easier to communicate.”
Vocalist Lou Koller adds: “The dragon climbing the Empire State Building was a concept I always wanted to see brought to life, so the two ideas were destined to come together this way.”
Sick Of It All are currently playing dates across Europe and will return for further shows in November. They’ll then head out on the road in January with Ignite, Municipal Waste, Walls Of Jericho, Booze And Glory and Take Offense.
Find details below along with the Wake The Sleeping Dragon cover art. A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.
Sick Of It All 2018/19 European tour dates
Aug 22: Magdeburg Factory, Germany
Aug 23: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany
Aug 24: Wörrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany
Aug 25: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany
Aug 26: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Nov 10: Issy les Moulineaux le Réacteur, France
Nov 11: Mulhouse Noumatrouff, France
Nov 13: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France
Nov 15: Limoges CCM John Lennon, France
Nov 16: Durtal l'Odyssée, France
Nov 17: St Brieuc Streetpunk Ink Mas Party, France
Nov 18: Le Havre Le Tetris, France
Nov 20: Victoria Sala Jimmy Jazz, Spain
Nov 21: A Coruna Playa Club, Spain
Nov 22: Sevilla Sala Custom, Spain
Nov 23: Lisbon Tattoo Convention, Portugal
Nov 24: Madrid Sala Copérnico / Sala Carcacol, Spain
Nov 25: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz, Spain
Nov 27: Seregno Hot Factory, Italy
Nov 28: Rome Traffic Live Club, Italy
Nov 29: Bologna Freak Out Club, Italy
Jan 17: Berlin Astra, Germany
Jan 18: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany
Jan 19: Dresden Kraftwerk Mitte, Germany
Jan 20: Brno Sono Music Club, Czech Republic
Jan 21: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Jan 22: Lindau Inselhalle, Germany
Jan 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Jan 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Jan 25: Deinze De Brielpoort, Belgium
Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 27: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK