Sick Of It All return with new album and tour

Sick Of It All have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Last Act Of Defiance was produced by Tue Madsen and is titled Wake The Sleeping Dragon – and it’ll arrive on November 2.

Speaking about the record, the band say in a statement: “This is the first time we've ever had a producer involved from start to finish, including the song-writing process.

“His objective viewpoints helped settle a lot of little issues that could have easily become stumbling blocks, and the songs themselves ended up benefitting from them.”

The striking cover art was created by Ernie Parada, with drummer Armand Majidi explaining: “There is no reason to burn bridges in this business. Our history with Ernie Parada goes back to the late 80s, so working with him, there is a kinship that makes things easier to communicate.”

Vocalist Lou Koller adds: “The dragon climbing the Empire State Building was a concept I always wanted to see brought to life, so the two ideas were destined to come together this way.”

Sick Of It All are currently playing dates across Europe and will return for further shows in November. They’ll then head out on the road in January with Ignite, Municipal Waste, Walls Of Jericho, Booze And Glory and Take Offense.

Find details below along with the Wake The Sleeping Dragon cover art. A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Sick Of It All 2018/19 European tour dates

Aug 22: Magdeburg Factory, Germany

Aug 23: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Aug 24: Wörrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Aug 25: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 26: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 10: Issy les Moulineaux le Réacteur, France

Nov 11: Mulhouse Noumatrouff, France

Nov 13: Montpellier Secret Place, France

Nov 14: Biarritz Atabal, France

Nov 15: Limoges CCM John Lennon, France

Nov 16: Durtal l'Odyssée, France

Nov 17: St Brieuc Streetpunk Ink Mas Party, France

Nov 18: Le Havre Le Tetris, France

Nov 20: Victoria Sala Jimmy Jazz, Spain

Nov 21: A Coruna Playa Club, Spain

Nov 22: Sevilla Sala Custom, Spain

Nov 23: Lisbon Tattoo Convention, Portugal

Nov 24: Madrid Sala Copérnico / Sala Carcacol, Spain

Nov 25: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz, Spain

Nov 27: Seregno Hot Factory, Italy

Nov 28: Rome Traffic Live Club, Italy

Nov 29: Bologna Freak Out Club, Italy

Jan 17: Berlin Astra, Germany

Jan 18: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Jan 19: Dresden Kraftwerk Mitte, Germany

Jan 20: Brno Sono Music Club, Czech Republic

Jan 21: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Jan 22: Lindau Inselhalle, Germany

Jan 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jan 24: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Jan 25: Deinze De Brielpoort, Belgium

Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 27: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK