Shout It Out Loud: Kiss join Funko’s Pop! Rocks range

Kiss are the latest artist to join Funko’s popular Pop! Rocks range.

The company recently launched three versions of AC/DC legend Angus Young, and previously revealed Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jimi Hendrix, Lemmy, Ozzy Osbourne, Johnny Rotten, Dee Dee and Johnny Ramone, Babymetal, along with Kurt Cobain, Elton John and the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia.

Now, as they tour the world one last time, Funko have revealed that a new Kiss lineup will join the range in the near future.

The news was announced at the New York Toy Fair, which is currently on at the Big Apple’s Jacob K. Javits Center.

A statement about the figures reads: “If you wanna rock and roll all night and party every day, these Kiss Pop!’s will make the perfect companions.

“Bring home Pop! The Starchild, The Demon, The Spaceman and The Catman!”

Check out all four figures below.