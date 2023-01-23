Shinedown announce The Revolutions Live US tour

Shinedown have announced The Revolutions Live US tour. It'll kick off at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, MI, on April 3, and climax at the Moda Center in Portland, OR, on May 9 (full dates below). Support will come from Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New.

Presales will begin on January 24 through January 26, with general sales (opens in new tab) starting Friday January 27 at 10am local time.

The news comes a week after Shinedown launched a video for Dead Don’t Die, the latest track to be lifted from last year's Planet Zero album.

“‘Dead Don’t Die is the first song I think any of us had ever brought in completed that really didn’t go through some sort of major change," says guitarist Zach Myers. "I’m never a fan of talking about what songs mean because I feel like you put them in a box… but the song is about Brent [frontman Brent Smith], and the people like him.

"I’ve seen this man be at the bottom before, and pick himself up, and never stop trying to be better. I hope everyone feels something when they listen to it. I hope it makes you feel like you can run through a brick wall."

Shinedown: The Revolutions Live US Tour 2023

Apr 03: Saginaw The Dow Event Center, MI

Apr 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Apr 07: Bridgeport Total Mortgage Arena, CT

Apr 08: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Apr 10: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Apr 12: Huntington Mountain Health Arena, WV

Apr 14: Jacksonville Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 15: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Apr 17: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Apr 19: Huntsville Von Braun Center, AL

Apr 21: Memphis FedExForum, TN

Apr 22: Baton Rouge Raising Cane's River Center, LA

Apr 24: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 25: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Apr 27: Ft. Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Apr 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Apr 30: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

May 03: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

May 06: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

May 07: Everett Angel of the Winds Arena, WA

May 09: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 7–10: Alton Virginia International Raceway: Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

(Image credit: Shinedown)