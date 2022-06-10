Shinedown announce Planet Zero European tour

Jacksonville metallers Shinedown have announced a 19-date European tour to celebrate the band's Planet Zero album, which is released on July 1.

The run of dates dates will kick off at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels on November 7, and climax at the Black Box Ice Hall in Helsinki on December 9. The UK leg of the tour starts at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on November 26, and finishes at the OVO Arena Wembley on December 1.

“We have always been inspired by the UK and European audiences," booms band frontman Brent Smith. "Their passion for music is extraordinary. We are beyond excited to be returning as headliners, with our biggest show yet! We are overwhelmed by the love and support of our new album, Planet Zero and look forward to sharing our new songs, along with all of your Shinedown favourites! Cheers!”

The band will also be in Europe for a series of festival shows this summer, including a Download date tomorrow (June 11), before heading back to North America for a long run of shows. Full dates below. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Shinedown Planet Zero Tour 2022

Jun 11: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Belfast Ormeau Park, UK

Jun 16: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 08: Deadwood Outlaw Square, SD*

Jul 09: Deadwood Outlaw Square, SD*

Jul 11: Casper Ford Wyoming Center, WY*

Jul 12: Kearney Viaero Event Center, NE*

Jul 15: Council Bluffs Westfair Amphitheater, IA*

Jul 16: Cadott Rock Fest 2022, WI

Jul 19: Québec Centre Videotron, QC, Canada*

Jul 20: Montreal L'Olympia, QC, Canada*

Jul 22: Toronto History, ON, Canada*

Jul 23: Windsor The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor, ON, Canada*

Jul 26: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB, Canada*

Jul 27: Moose Jaw Mosaic Place, SK, Canada*

Jul 29: Saskatoon TCU Place, SK, Canada*

Jul 30: Calgary Grey Eagle Resort & Casino, AB, Canada*

Jul 31: Edmonton Convention Centre, AB, Canada*

Aug 02: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC, Canada*

Aug 03: Abbotsford Centre, BC, Canada*

Aug 28: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, University Of Tennessee, TN*

Sep 02: Pryor Creek Festival Grounds, OK+

Sep 03: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS+

Sep 05: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO+

Sep 06: Cedar Rapids Alliant Energy Powerhouse, IA+

Sep 09: Burgettstown The Pavilion At Star Lake, PA+

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ+

Sep 11: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ+

Sep 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA+

Sep 14: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY+

Sep 16: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH+

Sep 17: Syracuse St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview, NY+

Sep 18: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA+

Sep 20: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY+

Sep 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI+

Sep 23: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Sep 24: Grayslake 95 Wiil Rock Fest, IL

Sep 26: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC+

Sep 28: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, MS+

Sep 30: Irving The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory, TX+

Oct 01: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX+

Oct 02: Cedar Park Heb Center, TX+

Oct 05: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM+

Oct 07: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ+

Oct 08: Anaheim Honda Center, CA+

Oct 09: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Nov 07: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium #

Nov 08: Paris Bataclan, France #

Nov 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany #

Nov 12: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany #

Nov 15: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany #

Nov 16: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland #

Nov 18: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy #

Nov 19: Munich Zenith, Germany #

Nov 21: Prague Forum Carlin, Czech Republic #

Nov 22: Warsaw Expo XXI, Poland #

Nov 26: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK #

Nov 27: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK #

Nov 29: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK #

Nov 30: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK #

Dec 01: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK #

Dec 04: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark ~

Dec 06: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway ~

Dec 07: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden ~

Dec 09: Helsinki Black Box Ice Hall, Finland ~

* with Pop Evil and Ayron Jones

+ with Jelly Roll and John Harvie

# with Asking Alexandria and Zero 9:36

~ with Zero 9:36