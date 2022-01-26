Shinedown tease new album Planet Zero with the release of its title track

Shinedown will release their seventh album, Planet Zero, on April 22 via Atlantic Records. And for those who can’t wait to hear what the Jacksonville, Florida quartet have in store for the world on that date, the band have kindly released the album’s title track as a teaser for what’s to come.

Speaking about the single, vocalist Brent Smith says, “If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. Planet Zero was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength.”

The follow-up to Shinedown’s 2018 album Attention Attention was recorded at bassist Eric Bass’ Big Animal Studio in South Carolina.

The band’s ‘people’ are describing the album as the quartet”s “most ambitious and masterfully realised work to date.”

“Planet Zero is a high-concept, ultra-vivid, viscerally charged saga,” the publicity blurb states. “A critical yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in recent years, the album is part social commentary and part in-depth exploration of the human psyche.”

The track listing for Planet Zero is as follows:

01. 2184

02. No Sleep Tonight

03. Planet Zero

04. Welcome

05. Dysfunctional You

06. Dead Don’t Die

07. Standardized Experiences

08. America Burning

09. Do Not Panic

10. A Symptom Of Being Human

11. Hope

12. A More Utopian Future

13. Clueless And Dramatic

14. Sure Is Fun

15. Daylight

16. This Is A Warning

17. The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo

18. Army Of The Underappreciated

19. Delete

20. What You Wanted

Showdown will kick off what promises to be a busy year on the road with a show at The Warfield in San Francisco on January 26. A full list of their upcoming dates, including European festival shows and support slots with Iron Maiden, can be viewed on their website.