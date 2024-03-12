“Movies take forever to make. Forever!” An Osbournes biopic is in development, and Sharon knows who she wants to be played by

A biopic about Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne is in development, the couple have revealed.

The Prince Of Darkness and the music manager/TV personality discussed the upcoming film on the newest episode of their podcast The Osbournes, co-hosted by two of their children, Jack and Kelly.

The prospect of a film about the two was first reported on by Variety in 2021. The report revealed that the picture would be produced by Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment, with a script written by Lee Hall (Rocketman) about the romance between the former Black Sabbath singer and his wife and manager.

Offering an update on the Osbournes podcast, Sharon said (via Blabbermouth), “Movies take forever to make. Forever!”

Ozzy also stated that he wanted to see the film completed within his lifetime: “By the time they finish this film, I’ll be dead… I wanna be alive to fucking see it.”

Sharon then revealed who she’d want to portray her on the silver screen, namedropping Oppenheimer and Dune Part Two star Florence Pugh and “the little girl from Game Of Thrones”. This is likely a reference to Bella Ramsey, who portrayed Lyanna Mormont in the TV show and later starred as Ellie in The Last Of Us.

Ozzy, who’s 75 and has Parkinson’s disease, has retired from touring due to his health issues, but Sharon recently told Rolling Stone that the singer hopes to return to the stage in his hometown of Birmingham for two farewell shows.

“He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly’,” Sharon stated.

“We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from. His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke, yeah.”

Ozzy started dating Sharon, the daughter of former Black Sabbath manager Don Arden, after his firing from the band in 1979. She took over his management as a solo artist, then the pair married in 1982. Together they have three children: Jack, Kelly and eldest Aimee, who eschewed starring in the family’s reality TV series The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.