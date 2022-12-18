Sharon Osbourne taken to hospital after medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne was taken to hospital on Friday night after a medical emergency in Southern California.

According to reports, Osbourne fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula where she was filming for an unknown TV show. Santa Paula is around 70 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Ventura County Fire Department EMS responded to an emergency call at the historic hotel at around 6:30pm on Friday, and Santa Paula Police Chief Donald Aguilar confirmed the patient was 70-year-old Sharon Osbourne.

The Glen Tavern Inn's manager told TMZ there was an emergency at the scene, but declined to give any further detail.

Osbourne was taken to Ventura County Medical Center and her current condition is unknown. However, Rolling Stone is reporting that it is not thought to be life threatening.

Sharon is the wife and manager of Black Sabbath icon Ozzy, 74. She successfully fought off colon cancer in the early 2000's, as covered by the MTV reality show The Osbournes.

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, and Sharon recently opened up on how it has affected his life.

She said: "I just think of my husband, who was very energetic, loved to go out for walks, did a two-hour show on stage every night, running around like a crazy man. Suddenly, your life just stops — life as you knew it.

"When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him. I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him and he doesn't know, I'm, like, crying."