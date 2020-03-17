Shaman Elephant premiere new song Magnets with Prog

Norwegian psych proggers Shamen Elephant have premiered their brand new song Magnets with Prog. The sing is taken from the band's forthcoming new, second album Wide Awake But Still Asleep which is released on Karisma Records on May 29. You can listen to Magnets in full below.

"Magnets is our attempt at making a prog rock song that is approachable for a wider audience then some of our previous releases - while at the same time staying true to what we love; intricate melodies, harmonies and locomotive riffs and rhythms," the band tell Prog.

“With this album we feel like we have found out who we want to be as a band. Whilst the first album was going in all directions, this album feels more focused and mature. Wide Awake But Still Asleep is our attempt at making the melodies move like butterflies while the grooves sting like killer bees.”

The album has been produced by Enslaved drummer Iver Sandøy (drummer of Enslaved) at Solslottet Studio.

The full tracklisting of Wide Awake But Still Asleep is:

Wide Awake But Still Asleep

H.M.S. Death, Rattle and Roll

Steely Dan

Ease of Mind

Magnets

Traveller

Strange Illusions