The Sex Pistols to play Never Mind The Bollocks in full with Frank Carter at two fundraiser shows

Frank Carter and The Sex Pistols will be teaming up this summer for two fundraising shows.

The performances will take place at London’s Bush Hall on August 13 and August 14 and will see Carter join the punk legends - Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones - as they play their classic 1977 album Never Mind The Bollocks in full.

According to a press release, funds from the concerts will go directly towards the venue, to ‘help secure Bush Hall’s musical future, allowing the venue team to focus on bettering in-house facilities, and supporting emerging artists through reigniting their Bush Hall Presents' programming’.

Speaking of the events, Rattlesnake frontman Frank Carter says: “This has been a joy from start to finish. When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I'm very excited to be a part of it.”

Pistols drummer Paul Cook adds, “We’re doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We’re going to be playing Pistols numbers cause they need support and they need the money. We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”

While guitarist Steve Jones notes, “If it all goes wrong, it’s Paul’s fucking fault.”

Glen Matlock adds, “I tend to agree with Steve. Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music. It's in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive so we need to keep them going.”

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on June 5 via Live Nation.