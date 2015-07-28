Sevendust name album no.11

Sevendust have announced their 11th album will be released on October 2 via 7Bros/ADA.

Kill The Flaw is the follow-up to 2014’s acoustic outing Time Travelers & Bonfires.

The Atlanta outfit have issued a stream of opening Thank You as a taster.

Vocalist Lajon Witherspon says: “We took some time off from the heavy side of Sevendust – and when it came time to record some new music, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vinnie Hornsby, Morgan Rose and I put everything we had in to what became Kill The Flaw.

“We love this new music, and we can’t wait to share it with our amazing Sevendust family.”

Kill The Flaw is now available to pre-order. The band commence a North American tour in September.

Kill The Flaw tracklist

Thank You Death Dance Forget Letters Cease and Desist Not Today Chop Kill The Flaw Silly Beast Peace and Destruction Torched

Sep 18: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA Sep 19: Clark Oak Ridge Park, NJ Sep 23: Detroit The Fillmore, MI Sep 27: Springfield Prairie Capital Convention Center, IL Sep 29: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO Oct 01: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA Oct 03: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY Oct 13: Wallingford Toyota Presents Oakdale, CT Oct 14: Poughkeepsie Mid-Hudson Civic Center, NY Oct 16: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS Oct 17: Moncton Coliseum, NS Oct 19: Ottawa TD Place, ON Oct 25: Elverta Aftershock 2015, CA