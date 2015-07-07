Set It Off get Stuck In Our Youth

Set It Off have released a video for their track Forever Stuck In Our Youth – and announced a 10-date UK tour on its back.

The clip was filmed in their hometown of Clearwater, Florida, with the track taken from their second album Duality, which was released last year.

The band have announced they’ll be main support for Mallory Knox on their winter UK tour. Frontman Cody Carson says: “We’re so stoked to be coming back – the UK fans always go so crazy, and the reception we receive every time is out of this world.

“We cant wait to play in such amazing venues with our new buddies Mallory Knox.”

Ahead of the UK run, the band are part of the Vans Warped Tour in North America.

MALLORY KNOX/SET IT OFF UK TOUR 2015

Sep 28: Glasgow ABC

Sep 29: Manchester Ritz

Sep 30: Cambridge Junction

Oct 02: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Oct 03: Middlesborough Empire

Oct 04: Cardiff Y Plas

Oct 06: Exeter Lemon Grove

Oct 07: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 08: Norwich UEA

Oct 09: London Roundhouse

