Set It Off split with bassist Kerr

Set It Off have dismissed bassist Austin Kerr following online allegations that he engaged in sexual abuse.

The US band say they’re taking the claims seriously, and want to protect their fans from any negative activity.

Set It Off say: “Recently we have been made aware of the statements made about Austin Kerr. We have decided that the best thing for the band is to part ways with Austin.

“We send our deepest apologies to anyone who has ever been affected negatively by his actions. Our fans mean the absolute world to us and their safety and happiness will always be our top priority.

“We are so grateful for their ongoing support over the years and will do everything we can to make this up to them and to move forward from this.”

Kerr says he’s been the victim of “half-stories, exaggerations and untruthful statements” but adds in a statement: “I’m a guy who hasn’t always considered the way people may perceive my actions and while never forceful, there’s situations where I’ve been too pushy in several matters.

“I am taking full responsibility for my actions and behaviour. I am so sorry for the effects of my actions and I apologise to anyone who has ever been made to feel uncomfortable by me in any capacity. I will carry myself differently in every matter I’m a part of from this day on. I will continue for the rest of my life being fully observant of other people’s feelings.

“After talking with the band, we have all agreed that I should part ways as nothing in this this should be attached to them in any way. I got to live my dream for years. For all the times, lessons and memories, I am so grateful.”

Co-founder Kerr’s dismissal will not affect Set It Off’s touring schedule, they’ve said. They appear at Slam Dunk this weekend, with a warm-up show at Oxford’s Bullingdon tomorrow (May 22).