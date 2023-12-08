System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian and Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi have teamed up for a brand new single, Deconstruction

By Matt Mills
( Metal Hammer )
published

System Of A Down’s singer and Black Sabbath’s guitarist collaborated with Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian to release a brand new song for charity

Photos of Serj Tankian and Tony Iommi performing onstage
(Image credit: Serj Tankian: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA | Tony Iommi: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi have united on a new charity single.

Deconstruction, released under the moniker of the Gibson Band via Gibson Records, also features Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian. All money raised by the single will go to the charity Armenia Fund and their Artsakh Refugee Initiative, which gives aid to Armenians displaced after the country’s 2020 invasion by Azerbaijan.

Gueikan, an Argentinian with Armenian heritage, came up with the idea of the collaboration. The CEO plays rhythm guitar, while Tankian sings about the “deconstruction of the human mind” and Iommi lends a solo.

“We asked ourselves how to use this song to bring awareness to Armenia and the Armenian situation and raise funds for Armenia,” Gueikian told Rolling Stone.

“In addition to making music, Serj is an activist in service to Armenia, and Tony has ties to Armenia because many years ago, he was part of a group that funded a music school there. So the three of us have pledged any income the song makes to go to Armenia through the Armenia Fund.”

Gibson has also built a special Les Paul featuring a Tankian painting called Our Mountains, which is currently at auction to raise further charity money.

Tankian told Rolling Stone: “Because it was Armenia Fund, I thought it appropriate to donate a painting called Our Mountains, which refers to the two mountains of Mount Ararat, where Noah’s ark landed.

“It’s one of the symbols of Armenia and our culture and history. … [Armenia Fund] is one of the recipients of System Of A Down’s donations from the two songs we did in 2020 during the war with Azerbaijan. They help with the rehabilitation of veterans.”

Tankian and Iommi previously collaborated on the guitarist’s eponymous 2000 solo album, during the song Patterns.

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.