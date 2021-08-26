Sepultura’s work between 1998-2009 to be celebrated in new box set

Sepultura’s work recorded between 1998 and 2009 will be the focus of a new box set which will be released on October 22.
Sepulnation will launch as an 8LP box set and a 5CD collection through BMG and bring together Against (2008), Nation (2001), Roorback (2003), Dante XXI (2006) and A-LEX (2009). Also included is the 2002 EP Revolusongs which was originally only released in Brazil and Japan.
All the tracks have been remastered, with the 8LPs pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl.
Vocalist Derrick Green says: “It’s an honour and privilege to be a part of Sepultura's history. I’m proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!”
To mark the announcement, Sepultura have released their cover of Public Enemy’s Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos which appeared on the Revolusongs EP. Check it out below.
Sepultura: Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998-2009
Against
1. Against
2. Choke
3. Rumors
4. Old Earth
5. Floaters in Mud
6. Boycott
7. Tribus
8. Common Bonds
9. F.O.E.
10. Reza
11. Unconscious
12. Kamaitachi
13. Drowned Out
14. Hatred Aside
15. T3rcermillennium
Nation
1. Sepulnation
2. Revolt
3. Border Wars
4. One Man Army
5. Vox Populi
6. The Ways of Faith
7. Uma Cura
8. Who Must Die?
9. Saga
10. Tribe to a Nation
11. Politricks
12. Human Cause
13. Reject
14. Water
15. Valtio
Roorback (inc Revolusongs)
1. Come Back Alive
2. Godless
3. Apes of God
4. More of the Same
5. Urge
6. Corrupted
7. As It Is
8. Mind War
9. Leech
10. The Rift
11. Bottomed Out
12. Activist
13. Outro
14. Messiah
15. Angel
16. Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos
17. Mongoloid
18. Mountain Song
19. Bullet the Blue Sky
20. Piranha
Dante XXI
1. Lost (Intro)
2. Dark Wood of Error
3. Convicted in Life
4. City of Dis
5. False
6. Fighting On
7. Limbo (Intro)
8. Ostia
9. Buried Words
10. Nuclear Seven
11. Repeating the Horror
12. Eunoe (Intro)
13. Crown and Miter
14. Primium Mobile (Intro)
15. Still Flame
A-LEX
1. A-Lex I
2. Moloko Mesto
3. Filthy Rot
4. We've Lost You!
5. What I Do!
6. A-Lex II
7. The Treatment
8. Metamorphosis
9. Sadistic Values
10. Forceful Behavior
11. Conform
12. A-Lex III
13. The Experiment
14. Strike
15. Enough Said
16. Ludwig Van
17. A-Lex IV
18. Paradox