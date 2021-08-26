Sepultura’s work between 1998-2009 to be celebrated in new box set

Sepultura’s work recorded between 1998 and 2009 will be the focus of a new box set which will be released on October 22.

Sepulnation will launch as an 8LP box set and a 5CD collection through BMG and bring together Against (2008), Nation (2001), Roorback (2003), Dante XXI (2006) and A-LEX (2009). Also included is the 2002 EP Revolusongs which was originally only released in Brazil and Japan.

All the tracks have been remastered, with the 8LPs pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

Vocalist Derrick Green says: “It’s an honour and privilege to be a part of Sepultura's history. I’m proud of all the work we have done together and it only makes sense to have this box set format released for the fans to have the complete history of Sepultura. Long live the Sepulnation!”

To mark the announcement, Sepultura have released their cover of Public Enemy’s Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos which appeared on the Revolusongs EP. Check it out below.

(Image credit: BMG)

Sepultura: Sepulnation – The Studio Albums 1998-2009

Against

1. Against

2. Choke

3. Rumors

4. Old Earth

5. Floaters in Mud

6. Boycott

7. Tribus

8. Common Bonds

9. F.O.E.

10. Reza

11. Unconscious

12. Kamaitachi

13. Drowned Out

14. Hatred Aside

15. T3rcermillennium

Nation

1. Sepulnation

2. Revolt

3. Border Wars

4. One Man Army

5. Vox Populi

6. The Ways of Faith

7. Uma Cura

8. Who Must Die?

9. Saga

10. Tribe to a Nation

11. Politricks

12. Human Cause

13. Reject

14. Water

15. Valtio

Roorback (inc Revolusongs)

1. Come Back Alive

2. Godless

3. Apes of God

4. More of the Same

5. Urge

6. Corrupted

7. As It Is

8. Mind War

9. Leech

10. The Rift

11. Bottomed Out

12. Activist

13. Outro

14. Messiah

15. Angel

16. Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos

17. Mongoloid

18. Mountain Song

19. Bullet the Blue Sky

20. Piranha

Dante XXI

1. Lost (Intro)

2. Dark Wood of Error

3. Convicted in Life

4. City of Dis

5. False

6. Fighting On

7. Limbo (Intro)

8. Ostia

9. Buried Words

10. Nuclear Seven

11. Repeating the Horror

12. Eunoe (Intro)

13. Crown and Miter

14. Primium Mobile (Intro)

15. Still Flame

A-LEX

1. A-Lex I

2. Moloko Mesto

3. Filthy Rot

4. We've Lost You!

5. What I Do!

6. A-Lex II

7. The Treatment

8. Metamorphosis

9. Sadistic Values

10. Forceful Behavior

11. Conform

12. A-Lex III

13. The Experiment

14. Strike

15. Enough Said

16. Ludwig Van

17. A-Lex IV

18. Paradox